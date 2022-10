At least one lane was blocked Tuesday morning after a crash on I-295 SB at Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One right lane, from the on-ramp at Normandy to SB I-295, is blocked due to a dump truck spill on the roadway, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is at the scene.

Traffic is slow moving. Be sure to add extra time or take I-95 as an alternate route.

We are working to learn more details.