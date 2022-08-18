FBI Jacksonville arrests Ocala man in connection with beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, 2 others also charged

FILE - This June 23, 2011, file booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of Bulger in a West Virginia prison. The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios "Freddy" Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

FBI Jacksonville announced the arrest of Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, in connection with the jail beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger.

Today @FBIJacksonville arrested Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. McKinnon and two others are charged in the @NDWVnews district. Thanks to @ocalapd @MCSOFlorida and @USMarshalsHQ for assistance. https://t.co/7CTDAzSbcs pic.twitter.com/GvXwIPFZWf — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) August 18, 2022

McKinnon, and two others, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul J. DeCologero, 48, and McKinnon, 36, come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, and McKinnon is charged separately with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, according to law enforcement officials at the time, but they remained uncharged as the investigation dragged on for years. They were placed in solitary confinement throughout the probe, family members told The Boston Globe.

Bulger’s family had previously filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system, alleging they failed to protect him. Bulger was the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazelton, where workers and advocates had long been warning about dangerous conditions.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ‘80s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI. He later became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives.

Bulger was 89 years old when he died.