Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county.

Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding Northeast Florida to provide this drive-thru service, providing nutritious food to families in need while expanding the nonprofit’s reach in Clay County.

The food giveaway plans to serve hundreds of families. This is happening at Saint Luke Catholic Church at 1606 Blanding Blvd. Middleburg, FL 32068, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Is this a one-time event? No – this is the first of many giveaways and other efforts by Catholic Charities Jacksonville to help fight food insecurity in Clay. The nonprofit will hold monthly food distributions at Saint Luke Catholic Church every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition, Catholic Charities Jacksonville will provide logistical, material, and monetary support for additional food drives and establish a “Weekend Hunger Backpack Program” at a Clay County elementary school in the next several months. Catholic Charities Jacksonville is excited for this ongoing partnership and the much-needed assistance it will bring to food-insecure families in Clay County.

How can Clay County residents and the general public help? Clay County residents or anyone interested in helping can request to volunteer and/or donate online to ccbjax.org and specify “Food for Clay” in donation details, or bring non-expired food donations to Saint Luke Catholic Church. Items needed specifically for the soon-to-be-established Weekend Hunger Backpack Program include cans of Chef Boyardee, fruit cups, microwavable mac-n-cheese, granola bars, and applesauce. The nonprofit is also in need of diapers and feminine products