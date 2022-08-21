3 hurt in shooting, baseball bat attack on city’s Westside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after at least three people were hurt during an attack during a fight that involved a baseball bat and gunfire on the Westside.

According to JSO, a male teen and a woman in her early 30s showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. on Saturday night. Around the same time, officers responded to a separate hospital where a woman in her early 20s was being treated after she said she was struck with a baseball bat.

JSO said it learned that the two incidents were related to a fight in the 6700 block of Romana Boulevard.

JSO said some type of altercation happened there and it turned violent when multiple suspects began shooting and striking the victims. All of the victims are expected to recover.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction in an unknown vehicle, JSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.