Gov. DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to tout hand-picked school board candidates, education agenda

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. GOP leaders say state policies such as low tax rates and keeping business open during the pandemic helped to fuel hiring and investment. But their claims tend to ignore how job growth was also boosted by a historic injection of federal money that began in March 2020 and continued under Biden with last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Sunday for his education tour.

He’s doing it to tout his list of hand-picked school board candidates and talk about his statewide and sometimes controversial education agenda.

DeSantis said the candidates he has endorsed are pro-parent, student-first candidates committed to his agenda.

THE RACES, CANDIDATES & ISSUES ON YOUR BALLOT: News4Jax Voter’s Guide

In a statement from the Governor, he said in part: “Florida’s school boards need members who will defend our students and stand up for parental rights and will ensure Florida’s children are protected from woke ideology in their classrooms. I am proud to stand by each of them.”

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis touts 3 new plans aimed at addressing statewide teacher shortage

Ad

Here’s what’s laid out in the Governor’s agenda: The plan is to keep schools open and reject lockdowns, educate don’t indoctrinate, reject the use of critical race theory in the curriculum and guarantee the right of parents to curriculum transparency.

It also talks about increasing teacher pay, expanding workforce development and supporting robust civics education.

These 29 candidates are committed to advancing a bold education agenda in Florida.



Parents can rest easy knowing that these candidates will fully support their rights, support good curriculum, and ensure that students reach their full potential in our K-12 system. pic.twitter.com/y60h9ekmrl — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) July 28, 2022

These are the candidates in our area who the Governor is endorsing: Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright in Flagler County, Erin Skipper in Clay County, Phil Leary in Putnam County, Mildred Russell in Alachua County and April Carney and Charlotte Joyce in Duval County.

MORE: FSCJ, other state colleges awarded $6.5M to launch civic academies, Gov. DeSantis announces

Ad

We’ve reached out to some of the candidates in our area who Governor is not endorsing to see what they have to say about the education tour.