NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A Nassau County teen finished in second place on Sunday in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships.

Fisher Monds, a 15-year-old from Hilliard, had been in first place but he eventually finished with 3,196 votes, just 19 votes behind the winner, Cayden Kershaw of Wisconsin.

Monds was one of 11 contestants aiming for the title in the teen division.

