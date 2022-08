(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple lanes were blocked Monday afternoon following a crash on I-95 near Airport Road and Duval Road.

The crash blocked northbound lanes around 5:45 p.m. Department of Transportation shows a jack-knifed semi-truck blocking the lanes.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will be shut down. Drivers should seek alternative routes.