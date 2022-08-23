Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers said they found a woman dead inside a residence.

The woman was identified by family as Sharmeka Jackson. Family said Jackson had just celebrated her 31st birthday on July 21, the day before she was killed.

Ad

Investigators said they identified the suspect as 29-year-od Nicole Hampton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained, and with the help of U.S. marshals, Hampton was located and then booked Monday into the Duval County jail. Online jail records show she faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.