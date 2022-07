JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Friday evening inside a home on Prospect Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said units were called to the home around 5:45 p.m. The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit were still conducting an investigation as of late Friday night.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown and police were interviewing people in the area.

The woman, said to be in her late 20s - 30s, was not identified.