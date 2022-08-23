Local Republican congressional candidate withdraws day before primary, says he was ‘sabotaged’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Republican challenger to Kat Cammack in Congressional District 3 withdrew from the race just one day before the Florida primary, claiming his campaign was “sabotaged.”

Investment manager Manuel Asensio, 67, sent a letter to the Florida Secretary of State on Monday explaining his reason for withdrawing from the race for the district that covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties.

In the letter, he claimed that his Republican primary opponents Cammack and Justin Waters teamed up to remove him from the ballot and spread “injurious and slanderous lies” about him.

Any votes cast for Asensio will no longer count.

Cammack is running for a second term in the district. She’ll have to win the most votes in the Republican primary to advance to the November election, where she’ll face the winner of the Democratic primary and the NPA candidate.

Danielle Hawk and Tom Wells are vying for the Democratic nomination and Linda Brooks is running as an NPA.