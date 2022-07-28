Florida’s 3rd Congressional District

Two Democrats, three Republicans and a candidate with no party affiliation are seeking your vote to represent District 3, which covers all of North Central Florida, including Alachua, Bradford, Columbia and Union counties and all or part of seven other counties stretching all the way to the Gulf Coast.

Kat Cammack is running for a second term in this district. She’ll have to win the most votes in the Republican primary to advance to the November election, where she’ll face the winner of the Democratic primary and the NPA candidate.

News4Jax sent each questionnaire asking about their background and views on several issues. Scroll down to read the responses of those seeking your vote -- in their own words.

Note: Responses are sorted alphabetically by party and are published exactly as submitted, with no editing by News4Jax staff

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Danielle Hawk

Occupation: Manager at Furniture Company and Former University Administrator

Ad

Age: 28

Your Family: Mother, Father, Brother, and Sister

Education: B.A. in Ministry from Palm Beach Atlantic University; M.A. in Intercultural Studies from Biola University

Political Experience: I have been organizing in my community to ensure safe working conditions, secure reproductive justice, and end the epidemic of gun violence.

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

As the next Congresswoman from Florida’s Third District, I will work every day to advance the interests of working families. In Congress, I will support renewing the expanded child tax credit, increasing Social Security benefits, and providing federal resources for affordable housing. These common-sense policies will strengthen our families, lift millions of older Americans out of poverty, and ensure everyone can afford a roof over their head. In the wealthiest nation in the history of the world, we cannot accept an economy that abuses the many for the benefit of the few.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Our democracy is being attacked by those who perpetuate the Big Lie that the 2020 Election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Instead of undermining our democracy, we should be strengthening it by banning partisan and racial gerrymandering, providing voters with more opportunities to vote, and defending the integrity of our elections. In Congress, I will support all efforts to protect our democracy against those who believe that we the people should not govern ourselves.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Gun violence is a profoundly American problem. While traffic fatalities had long been the leading cause of death among children in the United States, gun violence now takes the lives of more of our nation’s children. Every day, 110 Americans are killed by firearms in incidents of gun violence. We are no longer safe going to school, shopping for groceries, enjoying a movie or even visiting a house of worship. These daily incidents of gun violence and mass shootings are largely preventable through policy intervention. This dark reality compels us to act against the epidemic of gun violence - every moment we wait, another life is stolen from us. The American people support enacting common-sense gun-safety legislation to save lives.

News4Jax asked each candidate additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Ad

While there are numerous critical issues confronting our nation, I will focus upon expanding access to affordable healthcare, securing our democracy for future generations, and restoring reproductive freedom. To improve healthcare coverage, we must expand Medicare to cover more Americans, extend Medicaid to millions of uninsured working families, and protect reproductive freedom from assault. To defend our democracy, we must crack down on fraudulent electoral slates, ensure voters of color have equitable representation in Congress, and expand Americans’ access to the ballot. To advance reproductive justice, we must enact the Women’s Health Protection Act, restore Roe v. Wade, and guarantee that all Americans receive age-appropriate, science-based reproductive education.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Yes, I recognize that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected and is serving as president of the United States.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Yes, I strongly favor restoring Roe v. Wade by enacting the Women’s Health Protection Act which will ensure that all Americans can exercise bodily autonomy. The reactionary Supreme Court’s decision to limit our right to privacy and weaken our personal liberties demands an immediate and vigorous response from Congress.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

During my campaign, I have prioritized being present in our communities, listening to voters’ concerns, and engaging in honest dialogue with the public. As the next Congresswoman from Florida’s 3rd District, I will continue doing so by being accessible to and supportive of my constituents. While we will always have political disagreements, I will always remember that my first duty is serving the public. My opponent denies this truth by regularly and unnecessarily inflaming political divisions with their hateful, reactionary, and undemocratic rhetoric. The people of Florida’s 3rd District can trust that I will consistently serve their interests rather than those of an angry minority.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for delivering on the common-sense progressive agenda that the American people are demanding from our government. In particular, I wish my legacy to reflect that I fought to combat climate change, reduce wealth inequality, protect our reproductive freedom, end the gun violence epidemic, and preserve our democracy. In this moment of crisis, the American people deserve leaders willing to speak truth to power, advance the cause of justice, and preserve our national union. As the next Congresswoman from Florida’s 3rd District, I aspire to be such a leader.

Campaign website: daniellehawk.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): twitter.com/HawkforCongress | facebook.com/hawkforcongress | instagram.com/hawkforcongress

Ad

Tom Wells

Occupation: Retired physicist to run for office

Age: 71

Your family: I am married, with four children and ten grandchildren

Education: Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from the University of Maryland, and a bachelors degree in Physics from Cal Tech

Political experience: I have run for office since 2016

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Prices today have soared, and it is the direct result of an economy that prioritizes maximizing profit for a small select few of corporate owners, at the expense of the American working class. Americans need to earn more money, and their dollar needs to go further. This will be done by my plan of raising the Minimum wage to 20$ an hour, this is a wage that advanced and sophisticated American laborers deserve as the minimum. Too often has the American working class been deemed as the greedy ones, and responsible for rising prices. However this could not be further from the truth, the national minimum wage stagnated for two decades, however prices have risen dramatically. American wages need to keep up with rising prices.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Voting rights have been systematically attacked for years. Today much skepticism is placed on elections and their legitimacy, however both sides and candidates will take positions on the matter; but they lack a concrete solution to the problem. I propose a policy of publicly funded elections that will neuter corporate firms and special interest’s ability to financially support and influence a campaign, and thus restore power back to the American working class and voters. This would do many things, but first and foremost, it would restore the commitment that elected officials have to the American people, and serve their needs, rather than the current establishment of governance which only serves to return the favor and support the corporate interest that installed these candidates.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I do not believe that a four year old should be able to go and buy an assault rifle. These things are common sense gun laws, but have been attacked by republicans. Mentally Ill individuals, individuals who have violent criminal history, and ones who have expressed an interest in carrying out harm to their fellow neighbor should not be able to purchase a gun in the United states.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The environment has long been a talking point by a few people who understood its severity, and today we are seeing the exact consequence of delaying policy to combat climate change. The current heat waves ripping across the country should be a direct example of how humans have impacted and accelerated climate change. This problem will cause international conflicts over food insecurity and water rights, bring an end to biodiversity to American wildlife and biomes, make working conditions for Americans who do labor outdoors and strenuous labor exceptionally more dangerous and potentially fatal. It will put an increased strain and demand on energy consumption and usage to combat the heat in many parts of the United States. All of these aforementioned impacts will impact the US economy, but more importantly and consequently, it will put the lives of 100s of millions of Americans at risk.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Ad

Yes. President Biden was able to earn the support of the American people. It is clear that the American people showcased their desire for President Biden over Donald Trump. Now during this election cycle it’s important to replicate that in Americans local elections, as these have more consequences on the day to day lives of most Americans.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

The Supreme Court ruling regarding Roe V Wade should be an indication of how disconnected from the American people higher institutions of government are. The access to family planning is essential in creating safe options for American women, it is reproductive rights are human rights. These rights are a part of my comprehensive healthcare plan, that would see Roe V Wade codified into law, and permanently granting Americans the right to choose.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have crafted many sound plans that I seek to take to Washington DC. I have heard the struggles and wishes from the people in my district. Unlike every other candidate running, I have taken no corporate money, and my allegiance is solely for the people in my district and making life better for them, and for all Americans.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Personally, I am not seeking fame or fortune from my time in congress. Rather, I wish to see my policies of environmental regulation, publicly funded elections, sensible gun control laws, economic development and equity, and healthcare for all Americans take effect, and are instituted for the American people. In order to make our country as great as it can be, and rectify wrongs, as well as making the world a more peaceful place, for our children, and as President Franklin Roosevelt famously would say, “and for all Americans still in the womb of time”.

Campaign website: tomwellsforcongress.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): @Tomwellsforcongress2022 on instagram





REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Manuel P. Asensio

Occupation: And investment manager specializing in investigations of overvalued companies and shorting them as an active short seller

Age: 67

Family: Miley mother Kobe bad Asensio the founder of the Kevin health clinic is a member of Florida’s women’s Hall of Fame I have one sister, Alina. I am a Cuban refugees from the bay of pigs are I started my journey to America on March 15, 1961 two weeks after the Bay of Pigs Fiasco. I have a daughter Eva Asensio and his stepson Emile Barhumi

Ad

Education: Undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton school and the Masters in business administration from Harvard business school I was raised in New York’s parochial school system at Saint Frances de Chantel elementary school and bishop Ford high school

Political experience: I formed the nations first and only fully independent research and policy organization Dedicated to federal judiciary policy and the relationship between the US Attorney General and the office of the American presidency take care of law duty

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

Job one is to enforce the constitutional values and principles in fiscal monetary policy the idea that the US federal government can run permanent budgets deficits and funding by printing dollars and the notion that the US federal government has any authority to again print dollars to manipulate interest rates and the risk free rate the low inflation and to manipulate the inflation rate which is running at over 20% in many areas and they’re claiming that it is less than nine or 7% is a function of US federal government corruption which must be addressed through anticorruption litigation with teeth to protect the American public and the American dollar and the American capitalist system by preserving the risk free rate and making sure it stays above the inflation rate

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Regardless of the personality issues and the conduct of former president Donald J Trump the Americans need a strong independent president with power to defend our office from federal judicial corruption and at the department of justice



The president has the power to ask citizens on the census questions about their citizenship this was taken away from President Trump and it was a reason for impeaching Roberts and it did not occur because William P Barr was a US Attorney General



They were 50 injunctions issued against the president which were all illegal it was those illegal actions that should have gone the Congress to determine the constitutionally of the 2020 presidential election pence didn't do it and it was wrong of him to have taken into his hands and unilaterally and arbitrarily with no foundation in any authority dismissed this matter by refusing to send it to Congress as the law required

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

Ad

We care about bad governments that have the nuclear bomb we don’t care that Israel has the nuclear bomb or England the same thing as true about an individual



The truth is the second amendment is about protecting the liberties and freedoms ordered in the declaration of independence the constitution and the Bill of Rights and any attempt to control it is an attempt to control and take away natural rights of Americans to pursue their happiness and protect their liberty

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

The corruption in the US federal government is completely out of control and it’s manifested in shows up in the amount of money that went into cryptocurrency’s and the hyper inflation the bat phenomena predicted most importantly it is the secret associations secret proceedings and secret of the develop national policies that are enforced in America as if they were laws and they’re in force in US courts that violate our due process and equal protection this is what created the polarization of politics and brought radical extremism of socialist communist Marxist ideology into our courts into the legal system into our universities and into our schools and high schools this can only be reversed high strong leader ship in the 118th Congress passed a litigation that I’m proposing that we landed

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

The 2020 election was influenced by rioting in our streets and cities by the Marxist organization of Black Lives Matter and by the 15 junctions against an administration that was voted in the secure our borders this is what should have gone to Congress the illegal use of the courts to take down and nullify the People’s choice in the 2016 election and make sure the Trump didn’t win in 2020 that is obvious and takes only ordinary intelligence to see and pence Betrayed the constitution and the American people by taking the pawn himself to verify the electoral votes instead of sending this matter the Congress as the law required and has had been done before

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

This was the most important decision in the history of the United States in court and it has been entirely concealed by the press. It was an acknowledgment that federal judges are out of control and that the legal system is specially in civil rights is operating without neutral principles without equal protection and without due process to fabricate rights that do not exist and cannot exist over things that are entirely spiritual and naturally belonging has ordered liberties and to use Rawail and force against the American people on one side or another of this great moral divide is the greatest act of Tierney done by a democratic republic we cannot fabricate rights and then enforce them through Rsw will That is communism that is Socialism that is Marxism it has nothing to do with the declaration of independence the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I lived through three communist takeovers in Cuba Venezuela and New York State



The one in New York State was allowed by US federal corruption it is not legal under the constitution to allow a state to become a socialist Marxist communist regime



It is only through federal judicial corruption and prosecution of corruption that New York State and New York City has become a hotbed of radical extremism in every facet of civil society



It is wrong of the republican party to have allowed things to get so far and it is a litmus test of the corruption within my own party that I acknowledge and I’m fighting against



Communism socialism and Marxism are not legal in America the idea that these totalitarian dictatorships or any government can be benevolent and can be compassionate is a fabrication that has been taught to generations now and must be reversed



America live its limits government and makes the judicial the weakest branch was designed to prevent the The dictatorships that are communism socialism and Marxism I’ve drafted two laws that when I win the primary which will secure me a seat in hot in the house because I’m in a Republican district where there is a Republican in name only if I can take her out immediately my legislation and these issues will Come to the surface that is how I can help you as an individual against the big corporations and the Republicans and the Democrats who join with them against you the individual

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I intend only to serve my constituents here in Florida for one term as a member of the 118th Congress and to introduce legislation that will end the separation of powers and separation of church and state violations which are done through secret proceedings secret associations and secret codes and are in force in our courts through raw will and force.



I ask you why can’t the American people stop the printing of money and they use of that money to manipulate interest rates are low inflation and then to publish bogus inflation rates which flights the growth reported in gross national product and takes away from the living standards of the United States citizens

Campaign website: Asensio4congress.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): (None listed)

Kat Cammack

Occupation: Congresswoman for Florida’s Third Congressional District

Ad

Age: 34

Family: Matt - Husband

Education: Bachelor’s, Metro State University Denver; Master’s, U.S. Naval War College

Political experience: Current representative for Florida’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives; former deputy chief of staff to Rep. Ted Yoho

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

The U.S. economy is weak under Joe Biden and one-party rule by congressional Democrats. Over the last eighteen months, we’ve seen skyrocketing inflation, labor shortages, supply chain challenges, rising gas prices, and higher interest rates as the results of poor economic policies that prioritize government spending, selling the American taxpayer and future generations down the river. Bloated government spending packages passed in Washington, D.C. have spurred on current economic conditions and have created the perfect storm to decimate Americans’ wallets.



We have to get back to the basics and restore common sense to Washington, D.C. The government has to stop spending taxpayer dollars on unnecessary programs and resources and needs to reinvigorate our American producers. Whether it’s domestic energy produced on American soil or American manufacturing that supports American jobs, it’s time to put our country back to work and right our worsening economy once and for all. In Congress, I’ve fought for North Central Florida and will continue to do so, championing policies that ensure the American economy is strongest in the world.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

Election integrity has been one of my top priorities during my first term in Congress. I’ve heard from constituents about their concerns and have worked hard as a member of the House Election Integrity Caucus to make sure our elections are secure and fair, supporting legislation that tightens security, increases transparency, and ensures state and local election authorities follow the laws on the books. In Florida, we’re fortunate to lead the nation in election security after the presidential election in 2000 taught us some very valuable lessons.



In 2021, I fought against, H.R. 1, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ efforts to federalize elections. The bill I called the “For the Politicians Act,” would have granted 16 year-olds the right to vote and put taxpayer dollars toward political campaigns in a six-to-one match—an outrageous proposal that should never have been considered in the first place. The American people have a right to know that their votes are counted fairly and accurately, and I look forward to continuing this important work.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

The Constitution is clear about the Second Amendment: it shall not be infringed. Over the last several months, my colleagues in Congress have passed legislation that limits lawful gun owners’ rights, and each time these bills came up for a vote, I emphatically voted against them.



The American people have a right to keep and bear arms and will not have the federal government limit their constitutional rights. I will always stand up to defend the Second Amendment and look forward to defending this liberty in the 118th Congress.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Over the next two years, inflation will remain a top concern until we can get it under control. Under a Republican House in 2023, we will be committed to delivering relief to consumers, whether it’s at the grocery store, gas pump, or beyond. It’s clear that Floridians are hurting with soaring prices, forcing them to make the difficult choice between essential goods for their families. Our focus will remain on lowering inflation, reining in unnecessary government spending, restarting domestic energy production, and delivering relief to the American people. The crisis at our southern border remains another top concern. Since Biden took office in 2021, over two million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border. These figures are staggering and have put our national security at risk. We’ve encountered criminals, drug traffickers, human smuggling operations, and known terrorists on the terror watchlist, all because our southern border is wide open. Joe Biden and congressional Democrats’ policies have spurred this crisis on and we must get it under control. Until we can enforce the laws on the books and take a serious look at the crisis on our southern border, the consequences of the open border policies will be felt for many years to come.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Ad

Sadly, on any given day, Joe Biden does not even seem to know who is president.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

When my mother was pregnant with my sister, she suffered a devastating stroke that made all future pregnancies risky. Years later when pregnant with me, doctors and family members advised my mother to have an abortion, but she courageously said no and gave birth to a happy, healthy baby girl who now serves as the youngest Republican woman in the 117th Congress. My pro-life story has encouraged me to advocate for the most vulnerable among us, ensuring our most basic right—the right to life—is afforded to all. I always support life and advocate that abortion be permitted only in extreme cases, such as for the woman’s health, reported rape, and reported incest. I always hope a mother chooses adoption over abortion.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

For the last year and a half, I have served Florida’s Third Congressional District in Congress, getting to know the people and places that make up this incredible district. Prior to my role in Congress, I worked for almost a decade serving this area and working on several important projects across North Central and Northeast Florida. My dedication to our area is the most important role I’ll have and my experience serving our region has equipped me to continue serving the constituents of Florida’s Third in Congress.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime serving as the representative from Florida’s Third Congressional District and hope that I will be remembered for being an America-First conservative, prioritizing the American people and our exceptional country.

Campaign website: Katforcongress.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): Twitter - @Kat_Cammack | Instagram - @katforcongress | Facebook: facebook.com/KatCammack

Justin Waters

Occupation: Family Law Attorney

Age: 40

Your family: Married with kids

Education: Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor

Ad

Political experience: This is my first time running for office

We asked our most-loyal viewers (News4Jax Insiders) what three issues they would most like candidates to address:

Viewers’ No. 1 issue: The economy

I support keeping taxes low while removing regulations and tariffs. Businesses will thrive if they are not burdened by government red tape. We need to lower our national debt and get spending under control. We must end enhanced federal unemployment benefits because people should not be paid more to not work than to work. I oppose the $15 national minimum wage because it will discourage businesses from hiring unskilled workers and teenagers, result in inflation, and cause businesses to go bankrupt and layoff workers. The businesses that do survive will rely more on automation and less on employees. I oppose actions to limit the use of fossil fuels. A strong economy needs affordable energy, and the most affordable energy comes from fossil fuels.

Viewers’ No. 2 issue: Voter rights/election integrity

I am currently involved in a lawsuit against another candidate for Congressional District 3, who I believe fraudulently misrepresented his eligibility to be a candidate on his candidate oath. I was the only candidate who filed a complaint with the Florida Division of Elections and a lawsuit. I take election integrity very seriously.

Viewers’ No. 3 issue: Gun rights/gun safety

I am a strong supporter in the Second Amendment. I believe that the government should not infringe on our Second Amendment rights. My family and I have been members of a hunting club since I was 12, and I grew up hunting at my grandparents’ farm. Hunting is our family tradition.



I also believe that 18-Year-Olds should have the right to purchase a Firearm. In 2018, Florida changed the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21. This prohibition also affects 18-year-olds with a hunting license. Florida needs to return to allowing 18-year-olds to purchase firearms. There is not a minimum age to purchase a gun in the 2nd Amendment.



I also Support Constitutional Carry.

News4Jax asked each candidate three additional questions to help voters determine which most agrees with their views:

What do you see as the top three issues facing the state and nation over the next two years?

Inflation, immigration, and gun rights.

Do you believe Joe Biden is the legitimately elected president of the United States?

Our country’s elections have too many issues to determine the level of fraud that occurred in the 2020 election.

In light of the Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, would you propose or support additional laws either banning abortion entirely or guaranteeing reproductive rights?

Ad

I believe that Congress does not have the authority to regulate abortion and that it should be left up to each individual state.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I would be a more engaged Congressperson and that I would listen to the voters, our police, and our locally elected officials. I would stay in the district when I am not in D.C. I would also hire a grant writer to work in my office to help bring grants to the local counties.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Increasing rural counties access to their federal lawmakers.

Campaign website: justinwatersforcongress.com

Campaign’s social media site(s): facebook.com/JustinWatersLaw

NO PARTY AFFILIATION CANDIDATE

Linda S. Brooks

This candidate has not responded to multiple invitations to submit the News4Jax candidate questionnaire.

Campaign website: linda-brooks.com