Postal worker dies after Putnam County dog attack

Authorities say a postal worker died after being mauled by several dogs in Putnam County.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – A 61-year-old postal worker died after being mauled Sunday by several dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates area, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

“At this time we are working to provide more information,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by the dogs after her vehicle broke down.

Deputies said they responded to the scene, found the woman on the ground with severe bleeding and started to provide first aid assistance, including applying tourniquets, until rescue units arrived. Deputies said she was transported to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital by ambulance and then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville in critical condition. She later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office, five dogs were located nearby inside a fence at a home on Walker Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said witnesses told deputies that they heard a scream for help, and when they went outside, they saw five dogs attacking the woman on the ground. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said that several neighbors tried to pull the dogs off and that one neighbor shot a rifle into the ground to scare the animals.

The Sheriff’s Office said Animal Control took custody of the five dogs identified by witnesses in the attack. According to neighbors, the five dogs are bulldog mixes that traveled together without any collars or tags.

The neighbors described the postal worker as a “nice lady.”

“She was real sweet,” said the neighbor who called 911 and fired a shot with his rifle to scare away the dogs. “She left apples in the mailbox for the horse and little notes here and there. She would ask how the kids were when she dropped off packages.”

The investigation is going.