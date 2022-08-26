Vilano Beach picked as location for new Netflix series

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – The Vilano Beach Main Street program announced that it has been selected for filming of a new Netflix series.

The name of the series has not yet been shared by Netflix, but the production crews will begin shooting Tuesday, August 30, at Magic Beach motel.

Filming will happen in the evening and overnight. Activity will be seen in the area starting Monday and will continue through Thursday, September 1.

Vivian Browning Ave. will be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday for large production vehicles to park.

Vilano Road between the Hampton Inn and Magic Beach will also be closed from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be re-routed for access to Vilano Town Center and homes from Ferrol Road through Porpoise Point.

Hotel guests will be allowed to enter Magic Beach and the Hampton Inn. The crew has assured Vilano Beach Main Street that sound and filming will have minimal effect on hotel guests and residents.

Also of note, the filming and production teams said they have taken great care to protect the sea turtles and will make sure they are not affected by any overnight lighting.