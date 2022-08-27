Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race.

Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and the Canvassing Boards in Duval, Clay and Nassau counties all met Saturday to conduct the recount. The Congressional District 4 was recently redrawn and includes a large part of Duval and all of Nassau and Clay counties.

County Anthony ‘Tony’ Hill LaShonda ‘L.J.’ Holloway Clay 3,692 4,634 Duval 23,278 22,175 Nassau 2,175 2,543 Total: 29,145 29,352

Holloway’s total decreased by one vote after the recount, and Hill’s decreased by eight.

Holloway ended with 29,352 votes to Hill’s 29,145 -- a 207 vote margin.

Hill held a slight lead among the largest segment of voters in Duval County, but Holloway had a significant margin over him in the other two counties, particularly Clay.

On Thursday, Holloway told News4JAX she was not nervous and believed she would still be ahead when the final numbers were in.

“This has not been nail-biting at all for me. I am focused on finishing the race I began, and I am looking forward to going to Washington,” Holloway said. “Most recounts typically remain the same. I’m sure my opponent may have some numbers that go up and I may have numbers to go up.”

News4JAX also spoke with Hill over the phone on Thursday, but he declined to make a statement at that time.

Once the results are certified, Holloway will be set to face off in the general election against Republican Aaron Bean, who easily won the Republican primary.