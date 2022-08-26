Recount ordered for St. Johns County Commission District 4 race

A recount has been ordered for the St. Johns County Commission District 4 race, St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said Friday.

The recount was ordered due to the results in the Republican primary being .46% between Krista Keating-Joseph and Jeremiah Blocker. At last check, Keating-Joseph had 18,905 votes. Blocker trailed by 175 votes, with 18,730.

VIEW: St. Johns County election results in Florida primary

The recount will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Office at 4455 Avenue A, Suite 101, in St. Augustine. It is open to candidates, political parties, media members and the general public.