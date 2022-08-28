1 pedestrian dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car struck them and a parked car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, just after midnight on Sunday, a white Honda Pilot hit two pedestrians and a stopped car on State Road 200 near Police Lodge Road.

A 73-year-old man died at the scene, and a 68-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition. Both are from St. Petersburg.

FHP reported that the 24-year-old driving the car has minor injuries.