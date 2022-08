NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP report, the man was driving a pick-up truck east on River Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle ran off the road and collied with a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The report stated he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.