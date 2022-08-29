Gainesville police officers rushed to hospital after being exposed to drugs

Two Gainesville police officers are recovering from an accidental drug overdose after investigators said they were exposed to was investigators believe was fentanyl.

It happened Sunday night, the Gainesville Police Department said, following the arrest of someone who investigators said was in possession of narcotics.

Both officers were released from the hospital Monday, but didn’t immediately return to work.

According to the Police Department, the officers were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to a disturbance inside a Wawa convenience store involving a man suspected of stealing, threatening people and damaging store property. Investigators said the suspect was located several blocks away and taken into custody.

Police said the man arrested was in possession of various narcotics, including a white powdery substance.

According to investigators, shortly after 11:30 p.m., both officers began experiencing symptoms of a fentanyl overdose. One officer experience symptoms while inside the jail, the other was at police headquarters.

Staff at both locations administered Narcan before both officers were rushed to a hospital.

“I could not imagine if we did not have the Narcan, if we did not have the help, if we did not have the officers that were able to articulate that something felt different,” said Lt. Lonnie Scott Jr., with the Police Department. “I don’t even want to think about that.”

Scott said what happened to his two officers is an example of the dangers police everywhere face when responding to a call.

“I think a lot of times people associate the dangers of the job with a weapon, but they don’t realize that when we go to intervene to make an arrest — in this case at a store or to help somebody — we can run across dangerous drugs like this that can possibly put us in the hospital or kill us,” Scott Jr. said.

Investigators said the suspect was combative and admitted for examination under the Baker Act after he attacked a nurse.

The drugs have been sent off to a crime lab for an analysis.