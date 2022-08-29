Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say

One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said.

The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.

Officers identified the occupants as three men from Lake City. Police said one passenger died at the scene. According to police, the driver and the other passenger were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville where they were in stable condition at last check.

During the crash, police said, the concrete pole holding up the traffic signal crossing U.S. 90 was knocked over, bringing the lights down onto the road. Police said that this caused the reopening of the roadway to be delayed. The City of Lake City Public Works Department and the Florida Department of Transportation responded and cleared the roadway.

Ad

As of Monday afternoon, police said, there were no signals at this intersection. Police remind all drivers to treat this intersection as a four-way stop sign.

In the meantime, the Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call LCPD at 386-752-4343.