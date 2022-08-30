Duval County Public Schools has laptops and hotspots available for students in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – DCPS announced on social media they are taking applications for laptops and hotspots for students in need. It’s part of a federal grant called the Emergency Communications Fund.
The district has 43,000 laptops for students and they are asking all families in need to fill out an application through the parent’s FOCUS account.
Applications will continue until all technology has been handed out.
Thanks to a federal grant, we still have laptops and hotspots available for students in need.— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) August 30, 2022
Applications available in your parent FOCUS account. Visit https://t.co/j0WexqRbz2 for more information. pic.twitter.com/htEy8N3MGI