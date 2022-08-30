Man charged with DUI manslaughter in 2021 crash that killed UNF student

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter as a result of a crash in July 2021 on Philips Highway that killed a 22-year-old woman, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report shows Michael Motley, of St. Augustine, was driving along Philips when he hit a car that was driven by Megan Mooney, 22, turning into at intersection in the Bayard area. Mooney died at a hospital.

According to the report, test results came back showing Motley’s blood alcohol concentration level was .174 — more than twice the legal limit. Duval County jail records show Motley was arrested Thursday and was held on a $265,000 bond.

In addition to the DUI manslaughter charge, records show, he’s also facing a charge of vehicular homicide.

According to family and friends, Mooney was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority at UNF. She worked at Surfer The Bar and was a cashier at a Publix grocery store.

A vigil, filled with candles, lanterns and fireworks, was held for Mooney in August 2021.

Restaurants and other bars at the beaches remembered Mooney by offering specials and raising money for her family. Others put up signs, reading “rest in peace Megan” and “you will be missed.”