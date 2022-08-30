The Florida Department of Corrections proposed changes for prisoner visits

The Florida Department of Corrections recently proposed modifications to its visitation policy, potentially reducing visitation hours to every other weekend and limiting those who can visit prisoners. The Florida DOC cites staffing shortages and other strains on the system.

The policy will be based on safety and security needs of the institution, according to FCD. Some of the concerns listed are reported disturbances, disruptions and introduction of contraband during visits.

