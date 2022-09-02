FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”

The police union said members voted over the past three days for who they believe should receive the FOP endorsement.

After the ballots were counted, the police union said 76% of its members voted to endorse Waters for Sheriff.

“We are proud to give our endorsement and full support to T.K. Waters,” the announcement stated. “Between now and November 8, it is our duty to make sure their voice is heard loud and clear.”

News4JAX was set to moderate a debate the FOP hosted for Waters and opponent Lakesha Burton to answer members’ questions Monday -- to help choose a candidate to endorse. The morning of the debate, however, Burton canceled her appearance. Waters sill appeared and answered questions.

Burton has received endorsements from two former sheriff candidates -- Wayne Clark and Tony Cummings. Ken Jefferson, the other former candidate, has yet to endorse Waters or Burton.