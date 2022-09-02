Knives, swords, guns: Just a few of the many items intercepted by TSA ahead of Labor Day weekend

Jacksonville International Airport is expecting over 10,000 passengers to travel through the airport ahead of Labor Day weekend. As passengers gear up for their Labor Day travels, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding people that there are some items you should avoid bringing to the airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville International Airport is expecting over 10,000 passengers to travel through the airport ahead of Labor Day weekend.

As passengers gear up for their Labor Day travels, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding people that there are some items you should avoid bringing to the airport. Knives, guns and flammable items are a few of the items intercepted by TSA at the security checkpoint over the course of six months.

“Every month a traveler brings a knife, gun -- real or fake -- or other prohibited items to the airport and TSA finds it,” Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokesperson said.

Koshetz said one of the more “bizarre” items TSA has come across was an empty grenade.

“This used to be a real grenade. It used to have explosives in it, so it may not go in the cabin of the aircraft or the belly of the aircraft. We would have to determine if there were explosives in it, and we don’t want to slow down the process in either the baggage check room or the checkpoint,” Koshetz said.

TSA said the following items are prohibited or restricted:

Alcohol over 140 proof is not allowed in carry-ons or checked bags.

Ammunition, BB guns, compressed air guns and firearms are allowed in check bags with special instructions.

Lighters and axes are not allowed in checked bags

Flare guns, flares, gun lighters and gun powder are not allowed at all

The Transportation Security Administration on Friday provided a look at some of the prohibited items that passengers have brought to the security checkpoint.

TSA said it experiences issues with travelers attempting to bring prohibited items on the plane at least every month.

News4JAX spoke with a traveler at the airport who said he’s not surprised by what people bring to the airport because “some people just don’t have brains.”

Even if travelers accidentally bring the wrong item to the airport, it could cost up to $13,910 per violation per person and in some cases, they can end up in jail, according to TSA.

TSA recommends travelers double-check their bags and ensure they are not carrying anything that could spoil travel plans.

To view a full list of prohibited or restricted items, visit www.tsa.gov.

Items intercepted over the last 6 months by TSA agents at Jacksonville International Airport (WJXT)

New checkpoint screening system

TSA also introduced new technology that will help travelers get through the security checkpoint faster and hopefully decrease the long lines.

The new checkpoint screening system (CPSS) can load items for four people at a time while TSA checks the luggage to ensure it’s safe.

Chris Baden, assistant federal security director for screening TSA of North Florida said the “automated screening lane has benefits for passengers.”

There are four bins all moving at once and there are two conveyor belts. The new technology detects anything that can’t be taken on the plane. If something suspicious is found, the luggage moves to the right conveyor belt. The rest of the luggage continues to proceed forward.

Multiple travelers at the airport Friday afternoon told News4JAX that the system helped move things along faster.

The CPSS is the same technology that has been launched at airports throughout Florida and the country. It is the future of airport security checkpoints with the hope of being efficient and enhancing safety.

TSA still recommends travelers arrive at the airport early despite the addition of the new equipment.

Busiest Labor Day weekend in 3 years?

AAA predicts this will be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend in three years, reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Many travelers say they are used to delays and cancellations at this point. Amy Brannon, who was traveling from Jacksonville to New York, said she was prepared for any travel challenges.

“I was worried enough that I packed a little extra in case I had to stay an extra night,” Brannon said.

According to FlightAware, the Jacksonville International Airport saw no cancellations and had 23 delays on Friday.

Two travelers said their flight to Dallas was delayed.

“I missed my other connection, and the notice came last minute, and I’m waiting in line to see if there’s a solution for us,” Emina Racunsea said.

“Now they’re saying we wont be able to leave Dallas until tomorrow morning,” said traveler JJ Arp. “It’s a big interruption.”

Arp said he traveled on the Fourth of July and missed a connected flight due to a delay.

“I ended up canceling my travel plans,” he said.

According to data provided by AAA, the average lowest airfare is coming in at $179 per ticket, an almost 20% increase from 2021.

Others, will be hitting the road.

Data from AAA show the national average gas price sits at $3.81 per gallon, the lowest since March. That compares with $4.20 one month ago.

The average price of gas in Jacksonville is $3.53 a gallon