JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt, News4JAX was told.

Due to structural damage, News4JAX learned, the American Red Cross was called to help the family of six with temporary living arrangements.