Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team.

David is AMS certified and got his degree in Synoptic Meteorology from Purdue University. He is moving to Jacksonville from Orlando where he worked as a Meteorologist at Spectrum News 13 for 5 years. David worked at a TV station in Fort Meyers before Orlando. So, he has experience forecasting crazy Florida Weather.

David, his wife, baby daughter and dog named Doppler are excited to call Northeast Florida home. And we are excited to have him as the newest member of our news family! You can see David on News4JAX at 4 p.m and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

