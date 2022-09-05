84º

Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida

The distributions are in Jacksonville, Lake Butler

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County.

Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions.

The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

The event will be at the 121 Financial Ball Park on 301 A Philip Randolph Blvd in downtown Jacksonville.

The second distribution is in Union County on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. with the Lake Butler Community Center.

The event will be at 155 NW 3rd St. in Lake Butler.

