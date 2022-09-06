Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report: Motorcyclist ‘recklessly fled’ while ‘popping a wheelie’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report sheds more light on the events that led to a motorcyclist’s arrest Monday. According to police, FHP was conducting speed enforcement on I-95, just south of State Road 202 (Butler Blvd.) when a grey colored motorcycle was passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, the trooper’s radar captured the motorcycle going 83 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. The motorcyclist, Bradley Scott Allen, was followed by a Florida Highway Patrol aviation unit, as he exited onto Bowden Road. Allen accelerated and fled when the trooper attempted to pull him over, according to the report.

FHP released video of the incident on Twitter.

🔶PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT 🔶

If you drive recklessly, we will find you. And when we do, you will go to jail! (We will not pass GO and we will not collect $200)

Bradley Scott Allen was arrested in Jacksonville for reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/wNvbQwWpdL — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 5, 2022

While fleeing, Allen ‘accelerated to a high rate of speed while popping a wheelie on University Blvd.’, the police report read. The motorcycle was tracked to a storage facility and Allen was arrested.

Ad

The trooper determined the motorcycle had no license plate and was not registered. Allen faces multiple charges including fleeing or eluding an officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and operating a motorcycle without a license or registration.