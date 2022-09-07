During stop in Jacksonville, Crist discusses plans to take on property insurance crisis in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, held a news conference Wednesday in Jacksonville, saying he’s tackled Florida property insurance before and he’ll do it again as governor.

Crist said he plans to take on the “property insurance crisis” impacting thousands of Floridians by reversing rate hikes and expanding coverage.

It’s problem that’s been brewing for years now. Multiple insurance companies have left the state and dropped hundreds of thousands of policyholders.

Florida’s property insurance market has been in upheaval as insurers have dropped customers and sought huge rate increases because of financial losses. Five property insurers have been declared insolvent since February, and policies have poured into Citizens Property Insurance, which was created by the state as an insurer of last resort.

TELL US: Have you experienced an increase in your property insurance rates, or has your insurance company dropped you altogether?

Ad

Crist talked Wednesday about holding those companies accountable and making them pay for what policyholders lost.

He was also very critical of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and how he has handled the crisis, saying the governor is more interested in getting to the White House than protecting Floridians’ homes.

DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to address problems in the broader insurance system. Lawmakers made a series of changes, including trying to address roof-damage claims that insurers blame for increasing costs, trying to curb litigation costs about claims and creating a $2 billion program to provide additional reinsurance to private insurers.

Crist’s news conference just wrapped up and News4JAX will be updating this article.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.