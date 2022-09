Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several trucks and workers in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was critically injured in an industrial accident Wednesday on Blount Island, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

According to JFRD, the person was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening.

Aerials from the News4JAX Sky 4 helicopter showed several trucks and workers in the area. JFRD had already cleared.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.