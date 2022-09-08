85º

CW17 & WJXT are proud to sponsor the River City Pride Parade

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CW17 and WJXT, THE local station, are proud to be named media sponsor of the River City Pride Parade. River City Pride is inviting everyone to “Be Loud, Be Proud” on Saturday, October 1. The RCP Parade begins at 2 p.m.

The River City Pride Parade is a 1.5-mile celebration through the Historic Avondale/Riverside/5 Points community.

This year’s River City Pride event will include singers, DJs, bands, vendors, entertainers and speakers. There is a weekend full of events Friday, September 30 thru Sunday, October 2. Click here for more information.

