Republican Daniel Davis kicks off run for Jacksonville mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Republican Daniel Davis filed his paperwork last week to run for Jacksonville mayor, but on Thursday he officially kicks off his long-anticipated campaign.

Davis is president of the JAX Chamber. He has been a Florida state representative and Jacksonville city councilman in the past. His campaign plans a formal announcement at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Tom Nehl Truck Company on Edgewood Avenue.

“I’ll take on the toughest challenges and seize our biggest opportunities because the hard-working people of Jacksonville deserve the same chance I had to succeed in this great city,” Davis said in a statement to News4JAX last week. “The ultimate crime fighter is a world class education, the dignity of a job and access to opportunity for everyone.”

Davis has raised more than $4 million since January 2021 with a political committee called “Building a Better Economy.”

There are two other Republicans running: LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber and Al Ferraro. There are also three Democrats: Donna Deegan, Theresa Ann Richardson and Audrey Gibson. Omega Allen is running without party affiliation and Darcy Richardson is running as an Independent.