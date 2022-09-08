Vote in our poll: What is the most important issue for Jacksonville residents?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JAX Chamber CEO and Republican Daniel Davis is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday to become the next mayor of Jacksonville.

He enters a crowded field that currently includes eight other candidates: Omega Allen (NPA), LeAnna Cumber (Republican), Donna Deegan (Democrat), Al Ferraro (Republican), Audrey Gibson (Democrat), Frank Keasler (Republican), Darcy Richardson (Independent) and Theresa Ann Richardson (Democrat).

News4JAX will be closely covering this race leading up to the election in March 2023, and we want to make sure the candidates address the issues residents care about most.

So, tell us Jacksonville residents, what is the most important issue for you right now? Please vote in our poll below and we will ask each candidate how they plan to address your concerns. If your biggest concern is not included, let us know in the comments below.