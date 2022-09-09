Naval Station Mayport holds 9/11 ceremony in honor of the 3,000 killed during terrorist attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Friday, Naval Station Mayport Sailors and firefighters held a 911 ceremony at the base headquarters in honor of the 3,000 killed during terrorist attacks that took place the morning of September 11, 2001.

The base staged fire trucks and police vehicles in front of base headquarters and raised the American flag at 8 a.m. They also said a prayer for the memory of those who lost their lives.

Commanding Officer Brian Binder spoke Friday morning about the importance of the ceremony and the duties Naval Station Mayport sailors perform daily.

“I absolutely entrust in you that mentorship,” Binder said. “You know how important it is. Please mentor that next generation. Teach them how important this day is to us and to our nation.”

Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It’s a time in history that we will never forget.