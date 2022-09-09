Pedestrian dead after being hit by van in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after being struck by a van Friday morning in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The van was traveling north on U.S. 41 around 6:50 a.m. approaching Southeast County Road 349, FHP said. The pedestrian was walking north ahead of the van along U.S. 41 when the van fatally struck him, troopers said.

According to the report, the 65-year-old driver from Alachua was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Troopers said he was not injured.

The driver of the van remained on the scene until authorities arrived, according to FHP.

The report did not mention if the pedestrian died on the scene or at the hospital.