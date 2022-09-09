People gather at British pub in St. Augustine area to watch King Charles III deliver 1st address since death of Queen Elizabeth II

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – King Charles III addressed the world in a recorded speech Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

News4JAX was at Kings Head British Pub off U.S. 1 near St. Augustine during the speech.

People on this side of the pond were reacting to the death Thursday of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch at age 96 with grief and reflection on her legacy. Royal watchers remembered her sense of duty, her commitment to her role and the stability she represented for many of her subjects through 70 years on the throne.

Outside the St. Johns County pub, the flag was at half-mast. Inside, there were reminders of the queen everywhere.

Charles, who became king on Thursday after the queen’s death, said in his first address as monarch that he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother and is vowing to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation.

“That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today,” he said. He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

Buckingham Palace has declared a period of mourning until seven days after the queen’s funeral for members of the royal family and their staff. That is the wish of the new king, according to the royal family’s website.