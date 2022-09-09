Restaurant Report: Donut, smoothie and sub restaurants make closure list this week

Restaurant Report: Chef doesn’t agree with reason his restaurant was shut down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperature violations and live roaches are the reasons several restaurants closed this week.

An inspector found more than 100 dead and live roaches in one restaurant — causing them to shut down for multiple days.

Holey Moley Bagel Shop on Baymeadows Road

Roaches were not the only issue at Holey Moley Bagel Shop. The restaurant was also shut down for 20 other violations.

The bagel shop was also cited for live-flying insects, operating with an expired license and more.

I spoke with one of the owners who tells me the suite they are in was sitting vacant for over a year before they moved in but they have taken care of the situation and are back up to code.

Holey Moley reopened two days later.

Failed Inspection | Failed Inspection | Failed Inspection | Passed Inspection

Ad

Subway on Lem Turner Road

Inspectors also shut down the Subway on Lem Turner Road for temperature violations.

The report says the lettuce, meat, cheese and tuna salad were at a Fahrenheit temperature higher than 41 degrees.

Subway was able to reopen the next day.

Failed Inspection | Follow-up Inspection | Passed Inspection

Tropical Smoothie Café on Sea Grove Main Street in Saint Augustine

The report says Tropical Smoothie was shut down for having live small flying insects around the restaurant. 20 of them were found at the floor drain by the front counter fruit flip-top cooler and triple sink.

Ad

The report also stated that one of the hand washing stations in the prep area was not working and that the second one was used to let the fruit sit causing flies.

They have reopened.

Failed Inspection | Follow-up Inspection | Follow-up Inspection

New Revelation Soul Food in the Lake Forest neighborhood was also shut down this week for unlicensed activity.