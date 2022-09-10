Queen remembered: Local UK citizens ‘very emotional’ after death, continue to honor her legacy

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – People from the U.K. gathered at a British Pub in St. Augustine to pay respect to the British Monarch following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.

News4JAX talked to a few people who described what it’s been like since the queen’s passing.

Most people said they were very emotional because losing the queen felt like losing an older mother -- you know it’s coming, but when it happens it doesn’t make it any better.

Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

People also shared fond memories of the queen and encouraged others to watch how all the pomp and circumstance play out until King Charles takes the thrown. Until that transition is officially made, they said they will continue their traditions as they always have, honoring their home.

We spoke to Joe Atkinson and Jonathan Rogers, both from the UK.

”We’re wearing the English colors -- so there you go. We’ve got the pith helmet, which was traditional for the empire which is what Lizy was all about,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson remembered Queen Elizabeth as a “great day.”