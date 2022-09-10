NWS expires severe weather warnings for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties

Update 9:37 p.m.

The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also been expired.

Previous news follows.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties until 9:45 p.m.

* At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Camp Blanding, or 7 miles west of Middleburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.