NWS expires severe weather warnings for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties

Update 9:37 p.m.
The National Weather Service has expired the tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been expired.
Previous news follows.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a tornado warning for Bradford, Clay and Duval counties until 9:45 p.m.
* At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Camp Blanding, or 7 miles west of Middleburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Tornado Warning including Middleburg FL, Lawtey FL and Highland FL until 9:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Y3PsLHd84f— NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 10, 2022