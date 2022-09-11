British American Club of Jacksonville meets to share memories of the queen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The British American Club of Jacksonville met Sunday at Culhane’s Irish Pub to mourn the queen and cheer on the new king.

While there, they shared some of their favorite memories of the queen.

It’s a friend has been getting together for over 50 years to talk about the Royal Family and their childhood.

One woman from England shared how she will miss Queen Elizabeth.

“She was a great queen. As far as I can see she never did anything wrong. She was really really brave and we are so sorry to see her go. And I hope king Charles will be as good as she is but I don’t think so. I hope he makes it well,” Carole Lytell said.

When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch’s final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year.