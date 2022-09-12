DCPS delays sex education curriculum vote due to new state law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A planned discussion of the material Duval County Public Schools uses to teach students about reproductive health has been pulled from Monday night’s school board agenda.

The district had planned to discuss the approval of a slate of curriculum materials from third parties including HealthSmart, Draw the Line/Respect the Line, and Reducing the Risk.

“Instead of adopting materials from any publishing company, the district will create its own supplemental materials to meet educational requirements defined in Florida statutes,” the district’s communication team wrote in a blog post.

Ad

The post went on to say that the curriculum under consideration did not “address all statutory requirements of law.”

“It has become abundantly clear to me that our internal team can create lessons and materials that serve students’ educational needs and meet our requirements under the law,” said Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. “Starting from scratch and adhering to the boundaries of Florida Statute will be a far easier task than trying to modify or find existing publisher materials that may or may not meet Florida’s standards.”

The district will put together a team of health educators to develop new materials and lessons.

Those lessons are going to be made available to the public at least 20 days before a school board meeting. Then, they will be allowed to weigh in on the new materials before the board approves them.

This reevaluation of the curriculum is due to a 2021 revision to state law which requires each of Florida’s 67 school boards to annually approve all supplemental materials for sex ed.

Ad

The full text of the state statute at the center of this delay can be read in full below.