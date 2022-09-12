Father of 4 identified in deadly Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man killed in a shooting Friday evening in Arlington has been identified.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Alderman Road in the Alderman Park area. When they arrived, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound. Police said he died at the scene.

The Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS on Monday identified the man as 37-year-old Erik Fountano, who was a husband and a father of four.

As detectives continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email the Sheriff’s Office at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).