Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers $1,000 bonuses to first responders in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in town on Monday to deliver $1,000 bonuses to members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At an afternoon news conference at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, DeSantis said the bonuses are just a small way to show support for our first responders and appreciation for their service.

“Because we know how hard you guys have been working, you know, and always it’s a tough job, but particularly since COVID,” DeSantis said.

These recognition payments were a part of the budget signed by the governor earlier this year. Eligible recipients of the first responder recognition bonus payments are police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and firefighters employed by local governments throughout the state.

This is the second year in a row that DeSantis delivered bonuses.

For more information about the First Responder Recognition Bonuses, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment.