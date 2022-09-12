Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Westside

A police presence could be seen Sunday in the area of Labelle Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers were called to investigate a shooting Sunday in the Hillcrest area on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the shooting was reported on Labelle Street near Valencia Way Apartments, formerly known as Eureka Gardens. The Sheriff’s Office also had part of Hollycrest Drive shut down.

At one point, police told a News4JAX crew to take cover because the scene was dangerous, but they couldn’t tell us at the time what happened.

Police are expected to provide more details at a 10:05 p.m. media briefing.