A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows an overturned SUV on northbound Interstate 95 near University Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle overturned Tuesday morning, blocking part of Interstate 95 in Jacksonville for more than an hour.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 10 a.m. on northbound I-95 just south of University Boulevard.

At one point, the right lane was blocked, but all lanes had reopened by 11:30 a.m,