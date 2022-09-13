Police: Man found dead in parking lot of Arlington apartment complex

A man was found dead Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an Arlington apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex on University Boulevard in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said a passerby spotted a body in the parking lot of the River City Landing apartments -- across from Jacksonville University -- just after 5 a.m. and called police, who found the man dead.

Police said something about the nature of the man’s body made his death appear suspicious but investigators declined to elaborate, saying the medical examiner would have to determine the man’s cause of death.

They said they are trying to identify the man and are searching for witnesses and any surveillance video that might shed light on what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.