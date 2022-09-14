Jacksonville police investigating man’s death at home on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crime scene detectives and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit were sent to investigate a home on the Westside after a man died following injuries he sustained Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just before 7:30 p.m. They said a man had been “cut by some type of unknown object.”

“He was transported to a local hospital, however, life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Henson said.

The sergeant said police were canvassing the area, attempting to learn any suspect information. No arrests were immediately announced.