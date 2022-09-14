Testimony continues today in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The jury in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is expected to hear more testimonies Wednesday, a day after his ex-mistress and the former sheriff of Jacksonville took the stand.

Daniels is accused of lying to investigators and destroying evidence to cover up an affair he had with Cierra Smith, a former corrections officer.

Tuesday jurors heard from Smith, with whom Daniels had a lengthy affair that started while Smith was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Daniels was the JSO director of the jail. They also heard from former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

Williams was sheriff at the time of the affair, but he remained in contact with Daniels after he became Clay County’s sheriff.

When he took the stand, Williams was asked about a conversation he had with Daniels about Smith.

Williams: “So he initially said, ‘Hey, that girl that works for you has been following me around. She’s out here now.’ So, I didn’t know who he was referring to at the time. I finally figured that piece out and realized there was some kind of incident involving him and her, his wife was present, and I remember asking him, ‘Where are you at? Do you have anybody there with you?’ He said, yeah, his people were here and he was good. His main question was, ‘Hey, she’s going to go to jail. I don’t think it would look good putting her in my jail. Can we put her in the Duval County jail?’”

Attorney: “And when he made that request of you, were you able to meet his request?”

Williams: “No. I told him, basically if she broke the law in Clay County she needs to go to jail in Clay County.”

Smith testified for about two hours Tuesday with attorneys asking about a meeting between her and Daniels on May 6, 2019.

She said the meeting was planned in advance but Daniels says she was stalking him because he had ended their six-year relationship a week earlier.

Daniels’ wife was also at the meeting.

“So at that time I noticed she was going to block me in, I did make contact with Darryl, and I saw him hold up his radio in the window. and I got scared,” Smith said on the stand. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Clay County Deputy Chris Ruby also testified that Daniels was heard calling in a suspicious vehicle on the police radio -- Smith’s vehicle.

“I told the sheriff we have options. I can talk to Cierra and tell her to stay away from you, and I can make an arrest for stalking,” Ruby said during testimony Tuesday. “He said he wanted her arrested.”

Opening statements Tuesday told two very different stories.

The state said Daniels knowingly broke the law and tried to cover everything up, but the defense said the investigation was a “witch hunt,” and said that when investigators didn’t find what they were looking for they made up criminal charges.

Daniels is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of lying to law enforcement. The tampering with evidence charge relates to deleting a Google account and cellphone data while knowing he was under investigation, according to court documents. The alleged offenses took place between May 6, 2019, and June 4, 2019.

He acknowledged in court earlier this month that if convicted of the felonies, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The jury was selected Monday from a pool of 200 Clay County residents. The six jurors are made up of four women and two men. One man and one woman were picked as the two alternates.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson recused her office because of a conflict of interest, so the Fifth Circuit State Attorney’s Office from Ocala is handling the case after being appointed as an independent prosecutor by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The trial will be held in Clay County but will be presided over by St. Johns County Judge R. Lee Smith, as all Clay County judges also recused themselves from the case.

Sources told News4JAX that Daniels rejected a plea offer, but during the final pre-trial hearing Sept. 1, the prosecutor said there was no offer from the state, which means whatever plea negotiations were taking place didn’t go anywhere.

Court will begin at 8:45 a.m. every day and end at 5 p.m., and the trial could end by Friday.