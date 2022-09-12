Jury selection begins Monday in trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels

Jury selection in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels is slated to begin Monday.

Daniels faces a list of charges linked to an investigation into an affair between him and a former corrections officer.

The Clay County Clerk of Courts told News4JAX that the jury will be chosen from Clay County residents.

The trial has been delayed several times. It was initially set to begin on Dec. 13, 2021. It was pushed back until February and then it was delayed until May 16 before Daniels’ lawyers and the special prosecutor agreed to push the trial back to Sept. 12. New charges were added and witnesses were removed.

Sources also tell News4jax that Daniels rejected a plea deal, but during the hearing earlier this month, the prosecutor said there was no offer from the state, which means whatever plea negotiations were taking place didn’t go anywhere.

Daniels was arrested in August 2020 after an investigation into an affair between Daniels and a woman named Cierra Smith. She was a corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when Daniels was the JSO director of the jail.

Daniels is accused of ordering one of his deputies to illegally arrest Smith for stalking him in 2019 after he told his wife the affair was over.

Investigators said Daniels lied to them about the actions he took when the affair became public and had his phone scrubbed of incriminating communications.

Daniels acknowledged in court earlier this month that if convicted of the felonies, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

News4Jax will be in the courtroom as this plays out.