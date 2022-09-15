3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows.

Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to his bicycle on Dec. 5, 2020. An arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows that Dae’Quan Rashad, 20, was picked up Monday by the U.S. Marshals.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, records show, Rashad is facing a charge of attempted robbery.

There are two other men who’d previously been charged in the killing: Jonathan Riddle and Cora Belyew. Records show they were arrested on unrelated charges, and when JSO went through their phones and emails, they discovered evidence in Foreman’s killing, and that led them to Rashad. They both await sentencing.

According to court documents, Belyew told police that the three suspects arranged to meet Foreman for a drug deal, and planned to rob him. When he resisted, investigators say, he was fatally shot.